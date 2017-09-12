JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Quickshift 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 V6 Quickshift 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10000 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, FINANCE AVAILABLE, Upgrades - Jaguar Smart Key System Keyless Start and Entry, Heated Seats, Parking Pack, Auto. Climate Control-Dual Zone, Powered Tailgate (Powered Open/Close), 2 owners, Last serviced on 12/09/2017 at 10,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Navigation System with Route Guidance, Automatic Climate Control - Single Zone, Rear Parking Aid with Touch-Screen Visual Indicator, DAB Radio Receiver, 8 inch Colour Touch-Screen Display, Keyless Start, Partial Electric Seat Adjustment (6x6 Way) Including Height and Recline, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Leather and Suedecloth Seats, Audio Equipment - AM/FM Radio, Single Slot CD/DVD, HDD and Navigation Enabler, 18in Vela Alloy Wheels, 8.5J (Front), 9.5J (Rear), Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Drivers Airbag, Satellite navigation, Sports seats. 2 seats, 38,000 p/x welcome
Riverside Car Sales
Castleford, WF102JZ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
