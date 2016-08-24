loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14700 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Red

Satellite Navigation, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof& Parking Sensors, Tinted glass, ABS + EBD + EBA, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Rear parking aid with visual display, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Auto dimming rear view mirror...

  • Ad ID
    407797
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14700 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
£44,844

Farnell Jaguar Bradford
Bradford, BD14SR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

