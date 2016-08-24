JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2700 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Mobile App interface, Traffic messaging channel, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, 8' touch screen, Dynamic-I information displays, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, USB/aux input socket,Stunning Ammonite Grey F-TYPE 380 S with 3,845 worth of optional extras including - Cold climate pack, parking pack, 20inch alloys, metallic paint, heated seats, jet black roof and much more!
Grange Jaguar Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017