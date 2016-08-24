JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27244 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREEN
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Mobile App interface, Traffic messaging channel, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, 8' touch screen, Dynamic-I information displays, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, USB/aux input socket,Lovely F-TYPE is stunning rare British Racing Green with 5,330 worth of options including - Performance seats, Heated front windscreen, Powerfold mirrors, Cruise Control and much more!
Grange Jaguar Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017