JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2700 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Mobile App interface, Traffic messaging channel, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, 8' touch screen, Dynamic-I information displays, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, USB/aux input socket,Stunning Ammonite Grey F-TYPE 380 S with 3,845 worth of optional extras including - Cold climate pack, parking pack, 20inch alloys, metallic paint, heated seats, jet black roof and much more!
Grange Jaguar Woodford
E182QL
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017