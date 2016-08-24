loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2700 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Mobile App interface, Traffic messaging channel, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, 8' touch screen, Dynamic-I information displays, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, USB/aux input socket,Stunning Ammonite Grey F-TYPE 380 S with 3,845 worth of optional extras including - Cold climate pack, parking pack, 20inch alloys, metallic paint, heated seats, jet black roof and much more!

  • Ad ID
    407822
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2700 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£56,500

Grange Jaguar Woodford
E182QL
United Kingdom

