JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14700 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Red

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2dr Auto Coupe with 14700miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    408346
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14700 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
