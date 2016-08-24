JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 400 Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 400 Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1906 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking aid, 8' touch screen, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket, Interior black pack - F-Type,NEW fantastic looking F-type comes in Santorini Black with Jet Leather interior.
Grange Jaguar Woodford
E182QL
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017