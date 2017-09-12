JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 400 Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 400 Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2176 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Glacier White
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking aid, 8' touch screen, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket, Interior black pack - F-Type,Latest 2018 model Ex Demo offering a stunning package.Call for the full details.
Grange Jaguar Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom
