Jaguar F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto Panoramic Roof Carbon Fibre Mirrors and Vents, 20 inch Alloys DAB Radio Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Reversing Camera FJSH

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto. Finished in Polaris White with complementing Black Leather Upholstery and Piano Black interior inlays. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include, Carbon Fibre Mirrors and Vents, 20" Gloss Black Cyclone Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Seats, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Smart Key, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Also benefiting from a full Jaguar service history 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.