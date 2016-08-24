JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30619 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: RED
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Mobile App interface, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, 8' touch screen, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, USB/aux input socket,Finished in Salsa Red with Jet Leather seat facings, coming with a whole lot of power and style. Fitted with some fantastic equipment.
Grange Jaguar Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017