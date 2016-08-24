loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 Supercharged V6 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30619 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: RED

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Mobile App interface, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, 8' touch screen, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, USB/aux input socket,Finished in Salsa Red with Jet Leather seat facings, coming with a whole lot of power and style. Fitted with some fantastic equipment.

  • Ad ID
    413389
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30619 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£37,000

Grange Jaguar Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

