JAGUAR F-TYPE 3.0 S/C V6 British Design Edition 2dr AWD Auto

£72,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 3.0 S/C V6 British Design Edition 2dr AWD Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 201 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Incontrol remote premium, Mobile App interface, Traffic messaging channel, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear parking aid with visual display, 8' touch screen, Dynamic-I information displays, Navigation system, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, InControl app, USB/aux input socket,NEW fantastic looking F-type Convertible comes in Ultimate black with Jet Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    326573
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    201 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Grange Jaguar Swindon
Swindon, SN33RA, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

