JAGUAR F-TYPE 2.0 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 2.0 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Corris grey
0 to 62 mph (secs)5.4,Engine Power - BHP300,Navigation system,Chrome exhaust tailpipe,Switchable active sports exhaust,Incontrol remote premium
Peter Vardy Jaguar Aberdeen
AB166LA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
