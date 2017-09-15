loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-TYPE 2.0 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto

£59,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-TYPE Trim: 2.0 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Corris grey

0 to 62 mph (secs)5.4,Engine Power - BHP300,Navigation system,Chrome exhaust tailpipe,Switchable active sports exhaust,Incontrol remote premium

  • Ad ID
    327485
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Peter Vardy Jaguar Aberdeen
AB166LA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

