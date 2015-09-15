Jaguar > F-Pace

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:PRESTIGE AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) Prestige AWD

Accessories

JaguarVoice system, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE Prestige, 10-way front seats (E), 18'' 'Vortex' 10 spoke alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Electric passenger seat, Fixed panoramic roof, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Paddle shift: black, Bright finish roof rails, Chrome window surrounds, Chrome/black side vents, Continental Tyres, IP insert (chrome), Alloy space saver spare wheel, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Heated front seats, JaguarDrive Control, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, '20d AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth connectivity, Bodystyle: 5-door estate, Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Intrusion sensor, Jaguar Sound system, Keyless start, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Sill treadplates: metal with 'Jaguar' lettering, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Wi-Fi Hotspot, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Black mesh/chrome grille, Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (siena tan), Cupholders, Door stitching (siena tan), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: carpet, Foot pedal: standard, IP facia (TPO), Morzine headlining, Soft grain leather steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418513
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    EY66KAX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£32,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

