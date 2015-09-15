loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar F-pace

Map

car description

Variant name:V6 FIRST EDITION AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) First Edition AWD

Accessories

Leather, Light Oyster 'Taurus', Activity Key, Gesture Tailgate, Meridian 825W surround sound system, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, 10-way front seats (E), 22'' 'Double Helix' 15 spoke alloy wheels, 360-degree parking, Adaptive LED headlamps, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Digital radio (DAB), Electric passenger seat, Fixed panoramic roof, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (infra-red reflective), Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Full TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Head-Up Display (HUD), MFD single view screen, Paddle shift: satin chrome, Park Assist, Power recline rear seat, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Touch Pro system, Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: 'First Edition'

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418144
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    BL16JZD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    21897 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£50,950

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!