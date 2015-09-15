Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:V6 S AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (380PS) S AWD
Black Pack, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, 20'' 'Venom' 5 twin-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Black Gloss roof rails, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Privacy glass, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Navigation Pack (Europe), Parking aid with rear sensor, Sports seats, Traction control, Variant: F-PACE S, 10-way front seats (E), 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Brake calipers: red, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Electric passenger seat, Engine power output: 380PS, Forward-facing camera, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, Keyless entry + keyless start, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Paddle shift: satin chrome, Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Rear Seat Remote Release, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Black side vents, Console stitching (light oyster), Continental Tyres, Cupholders, Gloss black mesh grille, Heated washer jets, Loadspace stowage rails, Morzine headlining, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Adaptive Dynamics, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Model Year: 2017, Starter system: Stop/Start, USB and iPod connectivity, 'S AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Intrusion sensor, Sill treadplates with 'S' branding, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, 'Sport' bumpers, Brake booster (standard), Door stitching (light oyster), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: 'Premium', Foot pedal: metal finish, IP facia (leatherette), IP insert (chrome), IP stitching (light oyster)
