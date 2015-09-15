Jaguar > F-Pace

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, InControl touch SD navigation, Lane departure warning system, Outside temperature gauge, Power tailgate, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Touch screen display, Traffic sign recognition, Trip computer, Variable PAS, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, USB/iPod connection, Approach Illumination, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Chrome side power vents, Chrome side window surrounds, Chrome window surround, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window with timer, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Variable front intermittent wipers, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, 2nd row air vents, 3 rear headrests, 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, Centre console storage box, Fold flat front seats, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Interior mood lighting, Isofix on outer rear seats, Jaguar sense, JaguarDrive selector, Leather multi function steering wheel, Overhead console with sunglasses holder, Rear armrest with cupholder, Shopping hook in boot, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Taurus leather upholstery, Tie down hooks in luggage area, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS, Anti-whiplash front headrests, Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with forward facing camera, Brake pad warning light, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front and rear seatbelt reminder, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Occupancy sensor for passenger seat, Power child locks, Torque vectoring brake, Traction control, Trailer stability assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Perimeter alarm, Valet mode, All terrain progress control