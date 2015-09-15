Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:PORTFOLIO AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) Portfolio AWD
Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE Portfolio, 10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Matrix' 10 twin-spoke alloy wheels, 360-degree parking, 8-speed automatic transmission, Electric passenger seat, Fixed panoramic roof, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Keyless entry + keyless start, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Paddle shift: black, Park Assist, Rear camera parking aid, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Bright finish roof rails, Chrome window surrounds, Chrome/black side vents, Continental Tyres, Detachable towbar, Floor mats: 'Premium', Gloss black/chrome grille, Heated steering wheel, Heated washer jets, IP insert (chrome), Alloy space saver spare wheel, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Heated front seats, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, '20d AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 5-door estate, Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Intrusion sensor, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Sill treadplates: metal with 'Jaguar' lettering, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Wi-Fi Hotspot, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Brake booster (standard), Comfort seat - driver, Cupholders, Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Foot pedal: standard, IP facia (leatherette), Morzine headlining, Soft grain leather steering wheel
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017