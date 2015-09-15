Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:V6 S AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) S AWD
Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE S, 10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Blade' 5 spoke alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Brake calipers: red, Electric passenger seat, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Paddle shift: satin chrome, Black side vents, Continental Tyres, Detachable towbar, Gloss black mesh grille, Heated steering wheel, Heated washer jets, IP facia (leatherette), IP insert (chrome), IP stitching (light oyster), Alloy space saver spare wheel, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, 'S AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Black Gloss roof rails, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Intrusion sensor, Keyless entry + keyless start, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Meridian 380W premium sound system, Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Sill treadplates with 'S' branding, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'Sport' bumpers, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (light oyster), Cupholders, Door stitching (light oyster), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: 'Premium', Foot pedal: metal finish, Morzine headlining
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017