Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:R-SPORT ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport
Air quality sensing, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Gesture Tailgate, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Reverse Traffic Detection, Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, 19'' 'Bionic' 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels, 6-speed manual transmission, Black Gloss roof rails, Fixed panoramic roof, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Full TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Keyless entry + keyless start, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) + Driver Condition Monitor (DCM), Meridian 380W premium sound system, MFD single view screen, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rear camera parking aid, Rear Seat Remote Release, Sill treadplates with 'R-Sport' branding, Soft grain leather steering wheel with 'R-Sport' logo, Touch Pro system, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'R-Sport' bumpers, Cooled glovebox, Foot pedal: metal finish, Heated steering wheel, Heated washer jets, IP facia (leatherette), IP insert (chrome), IP stitching (light oyster), Pirelli Tyres, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Heated front seats, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, '20d' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 5-door estate, Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Intrusion sensor, Jaguar tyre repair system, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, 'R-Sport' side vents, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (light oyster), Cupholders, Door stitching (light oyster), Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Floor mats: carpet, Gloss black/satin grille, Morzine headlining
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017