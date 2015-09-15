loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Diesel Estate Portfolio ,Derivative:Portfolio ,Variant: 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Jaguar F-pace 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD

Meridian audio system, power tailgate,power fold mirrors,detachable towbar,Navigation system,Park assist camera,Heated front seat,Front parking sensor,Cruise control,Fixed panoramic glass roof,Alloy wheels,Bluetooth connection,Steering wheel mounted controls,Electric door mirrors,Xenon headlights,Folding rear seats,Climate control

  • Ad ID
    408770
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    AE66AFA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12185 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£37,500

Mallory Road,Peterborough,Boongate
PE1 5AU
United Kingdom

