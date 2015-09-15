Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD
Foldback electric mirrors, Heated front windscreen, 10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Blade' 5 spoke gloss black alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Driver seat memory, Keyless entry + keyless start, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Rear camera parking aid, Detachable towbar, Foot pedal: metal finish, Heated steering wheel, Power adjustable steering column, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Headlamp power wash, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, Black Gloss roof rails, Electric passenger seat, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), InControl Secure for Warranty, Paddle shift: black, Sill treadplates with 'R-Sport' branding, Soft grain leather steering wheel with 'R-Sport' logo, Voice recognition - front voice control, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'R-Sport' black side vents, Continental Tyres, Gloss black mesh grille, Heated washer jets, IP facia (leatherette), IP insert (chrome), IP stitching (light oyster), Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Heated front seats, JaguarDrive Control, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, '20d AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 5-door estate, Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Passive suspension, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Wi-Fi Hotspot, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (light oyster), Cupholders, Door stitching (light oyster), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: carpet, Morzine headlining, Urea emission tank
