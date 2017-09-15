Jaguar > F-Pace

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Outside temperature gauge, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Traffic sign recognition, Trip computer, Variable PAS, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, USB/iPod connection, Wi-Fi hot spot, 'S' Body kit, Approach Illumination, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric folding heated auto dimming door mirrors + Signature approach lamp, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window with timer, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Variable front intermittent wipers, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, 2nd row air vents, 3 rear headrests, 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, Centre armrest console, Centre console storage box, Fold flat front seats, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Isofix on outer rear seats, Jaguar sense, JaguarDrive selector, Leather multi function steering wheel, Perforated grained leather upholstery with contrast stitching, Premium carpet mats, Rear armrest with cupholder, Shopping hook in boot, Sports pedals, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Tie down hooks in luggage area, Twin front Covered cupholders, 350mm front brakes, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS, Anti-whiplash front headrests, Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with forward facing camera, Brake pad warning light, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front and rear seatbelt reminder, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Occupancy sensor for passenger seat, Power child locks, Red painted brake calipers, Torque vectoring brake, Traction control, Trailer stability assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Perimeter alarm, Valet mode, Adaptive dynamics, All terrain progress control, Luxtec door trim, Luxtec wrapped instrument panel