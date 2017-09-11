loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar F-pace

£39,990
car description

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD

Heated front seats, Side steps, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front park aid, JaguarDrive Control, Parking aid with rear sensor, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Hill Launch Assist, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitor

  • Ad ID
    317956
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SW17MMA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4416 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH,
United Kingdom

