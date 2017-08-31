Jaguar > F-Pace

car description

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: R-SPORT AWD Black Pack, Cold Climate Pack, Advanced Parking Pack And More Due in stock we have a stunning and very high specification Jaguar F Type 2.0 180 R Sport 4WD. Offered in White with Black leather this car has huge kerb appeal. White paint work against factory ordered Black Pack makes a great combination and this together with a huge specification including Satellite navigation, Privacy glass, gloss Black roof rails, Cold climate pack, Advanced parking pack, 19 inch gloss Black alloys, 8 way electric seat adjustment, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Surround camera system, In control connect pack, This must be seen. Please register early interest.