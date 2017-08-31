loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar F-pace

Compare this car
£39,993
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: R-SPORT AWD Black Pack, Cold Climate Pack, Advanced Parking Pack And More Due in stock we have a stunning and very high specification Jaguar F Type 2.0 180 R Sport 4WD. Offered in White with Black leather this car has huge kerb appeal. White paint work against factory ordered Black Pack makes a great combination and this together with a huge specification including Satellite navigation, Privacy glass, gloss Black roof rails, Cold climate pack, Advanced parking pack, 19 inch gloss Black alloys, 8 way electric seat adjustment, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Surround camera system, In control connect pack, This must be seen. Please register early interest.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309030
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    AE66RXS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    15318 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed