loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar F-pace

Compare this car
£42,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD

Accessories

Leather, Jet 'Taurus', Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, 20'' 'Venom' 5 twin-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Black Gloss roof rails, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Heated washer jets, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Headlamp power wash, JaguarVoice system, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, 'R-Sport' branded sill treadplates, 'R-Sport' steering wheel, 8-speed automatic transmission, Paddle shift: black, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Continental Tyres

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    FN17HZZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    8356 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed