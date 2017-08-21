Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD
Leather, Jet 'Taurus', Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, 20'' 'Venom' 5 twin-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Black Gloss roof rails, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Heated washer jets, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Headlamp power wash, JaguarVoice system, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, 'R-Sport' branded sill treadplates, 'R-Sport' steering wheel, 8-speed automatic transmission, Paddle shift: black, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Continental Tyres
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE,
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
It’s not unusual to see beautifully restored Jaguar E-types up for aucti...