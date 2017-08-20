car description

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: R-SPORT AWD A great looking Jaguar F-Pace 2.0d R-Sport AWD with a great specification. Finished in Rhodium Silver Metallic with contrasting Jet Leather Sport seats with Red contrast stitching,. This particular car comes with 20" Gloss Black Venom alloy wheels, exterior Black pack which includes Gloss Black Roof Rails, Gloss Black Front grill, Black Side Vents, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Panoramic Roof, Leisure Activity Key, WI-Fi Hotspot, Front & Rear Park Aid, Powered Tailgate, Keyless Start, Jaguar Voice,

Satellite Navigation. Bluetooth telephone connectivity with Audio Streaming, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Rain Sensing wipers, Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Electric 10 way front seats,

DAB Radio, It comes with the balance of Manufacturers warranty.

