loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar F-pace

Compare this car
£42,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:PORTFOLIO AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) Portfolio AWD

Accessories

Cold Climate Pack 1, Fixed panoramic roof, Privacy glass, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Front park aid, Parking aid with rear sensor, USB and iPod connectivity, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Satin grey veneer, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Heated front seats, Intelligent Stop/Start, JaguarDrive Control, Traction control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Hill Launch Assist, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Wi-Fi, Rain sensitive wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitor, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SR17GAA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2419 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed