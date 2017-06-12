Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:PORTFOLIO AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) Portfolio AWD
Foldback electric mirrors, Gesture Tailgate, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Panoramic roof, Variant: F-PACE Portfolio, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Templar' 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels, 360-degree parking, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bright side vents, Driver & passenger seat memory, Forward-facing camera, Heated and cooled seats: front, Jaguar tyre repair system, Keyless entry + keyless start, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Paddle shift: black, Perpendicular Parking System, Rear view camera, Xenon headlamps with LED signature, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Bright finish roof rails, Chrome window surrounds, Continental Tyres, Floor mats: carpet, Gloss black grille, Heated washer jets, IP insert (chrome), Power adjust steering column, Auto-dim interior mirror, Cruise control, DELETE blind-spot monitor, Dynamic Mode, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Intelligent Stop/Start, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, '20d AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Metal sill treadplates with 'Jaguar' lettering, Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Passive suspension, Rain sensitive wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, WiFi Hotspot, Brake booster (standard), Cupholders, Driver's comfort seat, Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Foot pedal: standard, IP facia (leatherette), Morzine headlining, Soft grain leather steering wheel, Urea emission tank
