Jaguar > F-Pace

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:MK1 (X761) ,Variant: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD
Navigation Pack (Europe), Panoramic roof, Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, 10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Venom' 5 twin-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Black Gloss roof rails, Electric passenger seat, Xenon headlamps with LED signature, Gloss black mesh grille, Activity Key, Headlamp power wash, 'R-Sport' branded sill treadplates, 8-speed automatic transmission, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou¸ priv), Paddle shift: black, 'R Sport' bumpers, Continental Tyres, Foot pedal: metal finish, IP facia (leatherette), IP insert (chrome), Auto-dim interior mirror, Cruise control, DELETE blind-spot monitor, Dynamic Mode, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Intelligent Stop/Start, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Sports seats, '20d AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Jaguar Sound system, Jaguar tyre repair system, Keyless start, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Passive suspension, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rain sensitive wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, WiFi Hotspot, Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (red), Cupholders, Door stitching (red), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: carpet, IP stitching (red), Morzine headlining, Urea emission tank
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG,
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Heading to the Silverstone Classic this year? There are lots of things t...