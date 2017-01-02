loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar F-pace

£42,990
car description

Variant name:R-SPORT AWD ,Derivative:R-SPORT AWD ,Variant: 2.0d R-Sport 5dr Auto AWD

Accessories

Automatic speed limiter,Front Parking Aid,Lane departure warning system,Outside temperature gauge,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Touch screen display,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,Variable power assisted steering,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Dyanmic volume control,Approach Illumination,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch,Follow me home headlights,Front fog lights,Green tinted heat insulating glass,Headlight washers,Heated rear window with timer,LED tail lights,Power tailgate,R-sport body kit,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,Satin chrome side power vents,Variable front intermittent wipers,12V power point front/rear,12V power point in luggage area,2nd row air vents,3 rear headrests,40/20/40 split folding rear seat,Centre console storage box,Fold flat front seats,Front centre armrest with storage compartment,Isofix on outer rear seats,Jaguar sense,JaguarDrive selector,Leather multi function steering wheel,Overhead console with sunglasses holder,Perforated taurus sports leather upholstery,Rear armrest with cupholder,Shopping hook in boot,Sports pedals,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Tie down hooks in luggage area,3x3 point rear seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Anti-whiplash front headrests,Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with forward facing camera,Brake pad warning light,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Emergency brake assist,Front and rear curtain airbags,Front and rear seatbelt reminder,Front side airbags,Hill start assist,Occupancy sensor for passenger seat,Power child locks,Torque vectoring brake,Traction control,Trailer stability assist,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless Start,Perimeter alarm,Valet mode,All terrain progress control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224750
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DP16AUU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5489 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
44 London Rd West,Amersham,
HP7 9DD,
United Kingdom

