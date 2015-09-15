loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE Diesel 2.0d R-Sport 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: Diesel 2.0d R-Sport 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4711 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Narvik Black

Jaguar F-PACE Diesel Estate Finished in Narvik Black Specification Includes Leather, Ebony/Ebony grained/Light Oyster stitch, 10.2 inch DualView screen, 360-degree parking, Perpendicular Parking System, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, 19'' 'Fan' 5 spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Cold Climate Pack 1, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Satin grey veneer, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Full TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Model range: F-PACE (X761), Model Year: 2018, Navigation Pack (Europe), Parking aid with rear sensor

  • Ad ID
    408992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4711 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£44,990

Listers Jaguar Solihull
Solihull, B904BA, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

