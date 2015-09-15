loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8528 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Glacier White Metallic

Accessories

20'' Blade Alloy Wheels,Electric Front Seats,Privacy Glass,Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Front & Rear Seats,Keyless Entry,Park Assist,Rear View Camera,Powered Tailgate,Tow Bar - Detachable,InControl Remote Premium,Jaguar Approved Warranty - 2 Years Unlimited Mileage,Jaguar Roadside Assist - 2 Years European Cover,Video Presentation Available on Request,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411270
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8528 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£44,000

Guy Salmon Jaguar Northampton
Northampton, NN14AJ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

