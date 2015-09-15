JAGUAR F-PACE d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8528 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Glacier White Metallic
20'' Blade Alloy Wheels,Electric Front Seats,Privacy Glass,Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Front & Rear Seats,Keyless Entry,Park Assist,Rear View Camera,Powered Tailgate,Tow Bar - Detachable,InControl Remote Premium,Jaguar Approved Warranty - 2 Years Unlimited Mileage,Jaguar Roadside Assist - 2 Years European Cover,Video Presentation Available on Request,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
Guy Salmon Jaguar Northampton
Northampton, NN14AJ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017