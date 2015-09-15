JAGUAR F-PACE d R-Sport 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: d R-Sport 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4264 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Metallic
20'' Venom Gloss Black Alloy Wheels,Panoramic Roof,Privacy Glass,Powered Gesture Tailgate,Keyless Entry,LED Signature Lights,InControl Apps,Xenon Headlamps,Wi-Fi Hotspot,Jaguar Approved Warranty - 2 Years Unlimited Mileage,Jaguar Roadside Assist - 2 Years European Cover,Video Presentaion Available on Request,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
Guy Salmon Jaguar Northampton
Northampton, NN14AJ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017