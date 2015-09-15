JAGUAR F-PACE d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9482 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Odyssey Red Metallic

19'' 7 twin spoke silver razor alloy wheels,Panoramic glass roof,Reversing camera,Heated steering wheel,Meridian 380W audio system,Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature daytime running lights,Detachable towbar,Heated front windscreen,Heated front seats,VAT Qualifying Vehicle,2 Year Jaguar Approved Warranty

  • Ad ID
    407841
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9482 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£36,500

Guy Salmon Jaguar Thames Ditton
Thames Ditton, KT70TA, Surrey
United Kingdom

