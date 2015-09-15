JAGUAR F-PACE d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9482 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Odyssey Red Metallic
19'' 7 twin spoke silver razor alloy wheels,Panoramic glass roof,Reversing camera,Heated steering wheel,Meridian 380W audio system,Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature daytime running lights,Detachable towbar,Heated front windscreen,Heated front seats,VAT Qualifying Vehicle,2 Year Jaguar Approved Warranty
Guy Salmon Jaguar Thames Ditton
Thames Ditton, KT70TA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017