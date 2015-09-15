JAGUAR F-PACE d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4510 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Quartzite Metallic
Panoramic Roof,20'' Matrix Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,Meridian Sound System,Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Front & Rear Seats,Keyless Entry,Park Assist,360 Park Distance Control,Towbar - Detachable,Powerfold Mirrors with Auto Dimming,Jaguar Approved Warranty - 2 Years Unlimited Mileage,Jaguar Roadside Assist - 2 Years European Cover,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
Guy Salmon Jaguar Northampton
Northampton, NN14AJ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017