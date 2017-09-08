loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE Auto

£43,556
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1920 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

Rear View Camera, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Screen, Keyless Start, Climate Control, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage, Cup Holders, Push button start, Rear Head Rests, Air Bags, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Stop/Start function, Rear Wash Wiper, Roof Rails, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Electric Windows, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Power Assisted Steering (PAS)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1920 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Stratstone Jaguar Doncaster
DN24NU,
United Kingdom

