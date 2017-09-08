JAGUAR F-PACE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1920 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Rear View Camera, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Screen, Keyless Start, Climate Control, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage, Cup Holders, Push button start, Rear Head Rests, Air Bags, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Stop/Start function, Rear Wash Wiper, Roof Rails, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Electric Windows, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Power Assisted Steering (PAS)
Stratstone Jaguar Doncaster
DN24NU,
United Kingdom
