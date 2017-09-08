JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4551 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY
Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,Award winning 3.0 V6 Diesel F-PACE available now! EX-Demonstrator model driven by our manager. Lots of optional extras including sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, winter pack, 22' alloys and more
Grange Jaguar Swindon
Swindon, SN33RA, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...