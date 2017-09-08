loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr AWD Auto

£53,600
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4551 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,Award winning 3.0 V6 Diesel F-PACE available now! EX-Demonstrator model driven by our manager. Lots of optional extras including sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, winter pack, 22' alloys and more

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314782
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4551 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Grange Jaguar Swindon
Swindon, SN33RA, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

