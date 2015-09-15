loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: WHITE

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,JAGUAR F-PACE DIESEL ESTATE 3.0 300PS TDV6 S 5DOOR AUTO

  • Ad ID
    403009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£52,500

Grange Jaguar Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

