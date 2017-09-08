loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

Compare this car
£51,840
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Ultimate Black

Accessories

20" Blade 5-spoke Grey Diamond Turned Finish, Forward-Facing Camera, Rear View Camera, Red Brake Calipers, Meridian Sound System, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Front Park Aid, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Jaguar Tyre Repair System, Heated Washer Jets, Headlamp Power Wash, Electric Driver's Seat, Electric Passenger Seat, Jaguar Voice System, Dynamic Mode, Heated Front Screen, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Intrusion Sensing, Heated Front Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316252
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    98 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Jaguar Hanley
ST14JH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed