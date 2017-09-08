JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Ultimate Black
20" Blade 5-spoke Grey Diamond Turned Finish, Forward-Facing Camera, Rear View Camera, Red Brake Calipers, Meridian Sound System, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Front Park Aid, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Jaguar Tyre Repair System, Heated Washer Jets, Headlamp Power Wash, Electric Driver's Seat, Electric Passenger Seat, Jaguar Voice System, Dynamic Mode, Heated Front Screen, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Intrusion Sensing, Heated Front Seats
Stratstone Jaguar Hanley
ST14JH,
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...