JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

£53,797
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 571 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

InControl? Secure for Warranty Period, InControl Protect, In Control Apps, InControl Remote Premium, Intelligent High Beam, Cold Climate Pack, Black Pack S, Sliding Panoramic Roof, 22" Double Helix 15-spoke Grey Finish with Dark Inserts, Red Brake Calipers, 14-way Electric Sport Front Seats with 4-way Lumbar and Memory, Meridian Sound System - 380W, Exterior Mirrors in Body Colour - Powerfolding - Signature Approach Lamps - Auto-Dimming - Memory, Configurable Dynamic System, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Gesture Tailgate, Privacy Glass (Rear Side and Rear Glass), Remote Release of Second Row Seats in the Boot, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tracker, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Multi function steering wheel, Satellite Navigation, Traffic Sign Recognition, Split Folding 40:20:40 Rear Seats, Voice Activation, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Wi-Fi Hotspot, DAB Digital Radio, HLDF Touchscreen, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Interior Mood Lighting, Flat Bottomed Steering Wheel, Air Bags, Electronic Parking Brake, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Jaguar Tyre Repair System, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Alarm, Intrusion Sensing, Remote Central Locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316544
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    571 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Stratstone Jaguar Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97HH, West Midlands
United Kingdom

