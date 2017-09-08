JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3620 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Ammonite Grey
Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels 20", Wi-Fi Hotspot, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Brake Calipers in Red, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, In Control Apps, ''2 Year Jaguar Approved Warranty", InControl Remote Premium, InControl Protect, Heated Front Seats, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, 1 Owner, Privacy Glass, Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Screen, Keyless Entry, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Power Fold Mirrors, Multi function steering wheel, Keyless Start, MP3 Connectivity, Jaguar Voice System, DAB Digital Radio, Intelligent Stop/Start, Electric Windows Front and Rear, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Adaptive Dynamics, Headlamp Power Wash, Day Running Lights, Xenon Headlamps, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Carpet Mats, Cup Holders, Push button start, Air Bags, Electronic Park Brake, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Traction Control, SOS/Assistance Call, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking
Stratstone Jaguar Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97HH, West Midlands
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...