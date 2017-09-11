JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6986 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Metallic - Italian racing red
Front & Rear Parking Aid,Panoramic sliding sunroof,Privacy glass,InControl touch pro pack with 825W - F-Pace,Sport seat memory pack - F-Pace,22inch Double Helix 15-spoke Gloss Black finish with dark inserts
Peter Vardy Jaguar Aberdeen
AB166LA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...