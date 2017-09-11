loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD

Compare this car
£51,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0d V6 S 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6986 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Metallic - Italian racing red

Accessories

Front & Rear Parking Aid,Panoramic sliding sunroof,Privacy glass,InControl touch pro pack with 825W - F-Pace,Sport seat memory pack - F-Pace,22inch Double Helix 15-spoke Gloss Black finish with dark inserts

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319038
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6986 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Peter Vardy Jaguar Aberdeen
AB166LA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed