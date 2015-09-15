loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0D V6 S 5Dr Auto Awd Diesel Estate

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0D V6 S 5Dr Auto Awd Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 607 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Premium carpet mats, Rear wiper, 350mm front brakes, Configurable dynamics, Variable PAS, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Body colour door mirrors, Luxtec door trim, InControl app, Body colour bumpers...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407796
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    607 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£49,844

Farnell Jaguar Bradford
Bradford, BD14SR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

