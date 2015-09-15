JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0D V6 S 5Dr Auto Awd Diesel Estate

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0D V6 S 5Dr Auto Awd Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 607 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Premium carpet mats, Rear wiper, 350mm front brakes, Configurable dynamics, Variable PAS, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Body colour door mirrors, Luxtec door trim, InControl app, Body colour bumpers...
Farnell Jaguar Bradford
Bradford, BD14SR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017