JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) S AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) S AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth audio streaming, Foldback electric mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Reverse Traffic Detection, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Blade' 5 spoke alloy wheels, Adaptive Surface Response, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Black Gloss roof rails, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Brake calipers: red, Digital radio (DAB), Driver seat memory, Fixed panoramic roof, Forward-facing camera, Hill Launch Assist, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Keyless entry + keyless start, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Meridian 380W premium sound system, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitor, Voice recognition - front voice control, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Power adjustable steering column, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, JaguarDrive Control, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, Variant: F-PACE S, 'S AWD' badge, 'S' branded sill treadplates, 2 x power sockets, 8-speed automatic transmission, Clear glass, Ground clearance: standard, HLDF Touchscreen, Interior mood lighting, Laminated windshield, Paddle shift: satin chrome, Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Two-zone climate control, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (jet), Continental Tyres, Cupholders, Door stitching (ebony), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: carpet, Foot pedal: metal finish, Heated washer jets, IP facia (leatherette), IP insert (chrome), IP stitching (red), Morzine headlining, Satin Chrome side vents, Urea emission tank
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
