JAGUAR F-PACE 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) S AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) S AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5541 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: RED
Foldback electric mirrors, Panoramic roof, 10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Templar' 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels, Adaptive Surface Response, Full TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Sill treadplates: illuminated, Touch Pro system, Air quality sensing, Gesture Tailgate, Heated front seats, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Variant: F-PACE S, 8-speed automatic transmission, Brake calipers: red, Comfort air conditioning: front and rear, Driver seat memory, Electric passenger seat, Forward-facing camera, MFD single view screen, Paddle shift: satin chrome, Power recline rear seat, Power socket, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rear Seat Remote Release, Chrome window surrounds, Continental Tyres, Cooled glovebox, Cupholders, Heated steering wheel, Heated washer jets, IP insert (chrome), Loadspace stowage rails, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarVoice system, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Sports seats, Starter system: Stop/Start, 'S AWD' badge, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Black Gloss roof rails, Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry + keyless start, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Meridian 380W premium sound system, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'Sport' bumpers, Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (jet), Door stitching (ebony), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: carpet, Foot pedal: metal finish, IP facia (leatherette), IP stitching (red), Morzine headlining, Urea emission tank
Jaguar Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017