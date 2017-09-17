JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Diesel Estate

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 12001 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black
Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Low Mileage, Full Service History, USB& Park Assist, Rear wiper, ABS, Cruise control, Service interval indicator, Body colour door mirrors, DAB Digital radio, Body colour bumpers, Front fog lights, 2nd row air vents, Centre console storage box, Power child locks...
Farnell Jaguar Bolton
Bolton, BL47JL, Lancashire
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...