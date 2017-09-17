loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Diesel Estate

£34,844
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 12001 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Low Mileage, Full Service History, USB& Park Assist, Rear wiper, ABS, Cruise control, Service interval indicator, Body colour door mirrors, DAB Digital radio, Body colour bumpers, Front fog lights, 2nd row air vents, Centre console storage box, Power child locks...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12001 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Farnell Jaguar Bolton
Bolton, BL47JL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

