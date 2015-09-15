loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d R-Sport 5dr AWD Estate

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d R-Sport 5dr AWD Estate Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 14197 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silver

2016 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0d R-Sport 5dr AWD Estate with 14197miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    408349
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14197 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£34,444

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

