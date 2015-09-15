loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Awd Diesel Estate

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Awd Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 14197 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silver

Rear wiper, ABS, Cruise control, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Body colour door mirrors, Luxtec door trim, InControl app, Body colour bumpers, Front fog lights, 2nd row air vents, Rear armrest with 2 cupholders...

  • Ad ID
    407795
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14197 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£34,444

Farnell Jaguar Bradford
Bradford, BD14SR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

