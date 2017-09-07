JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d R-Sport 5dr AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d R-Sport 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3155 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Caesium Blue
Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,Our own Demonstration car offered with a high equipment level and offered in fantastic Caesium Blue.
Grange Jaguar Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom
