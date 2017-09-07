loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d R-Sport 5dr AWD Auto

£44,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d R-Sport 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3155 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Caesium Blue

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,Our own Demonstration car offered with a high equipment level and offered in fantastic Caesium Blue.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311241
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3155 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Grange Jaguar Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom

