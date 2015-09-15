loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Auto Awd Diesel Estate

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0D R-Sport 5Dr Auto Awd Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7874 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Glacier White - Metallic

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History, USB, Rear wiper, ABS, All terrain progress control, Variable PAS, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Body colour door mirrors, Luxtec door trim, InControl app, Body colour bumpers, Front fog lights...

  • Ad ID
    406734
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7874 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Farnell Jaguar Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

